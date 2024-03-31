Alex Eala Triumphs with Estelle Cascino, Clinches W75 Croissy-Beaubourg Doubles Title

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, together with her French partner Estelle Cascino, clinched the doubles crown at the W75 Croissy-Beaubourg tournament in France, marking a significant achievement in Eala's burgeoning career. This victory comes on the heels of Eala's earlier success at the W50 Pune in India, demonstrating her rising prominence in the international tennis scene.

Dynamic Duo's Path to Victory

The pair showcased exceptional synergy and skill, culminating in a victory over the top-seeded duo of Jessika Ponchet from France and Britain's Maia Lumsden with scores of 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the final match. Eala and Cascino's consistent performance, not dropping a single set throughout the tournament, underscored their dominance and compatibility as a team. This win at Croissy-Beaubourg not only adds another doubles title to Eala's portfolio but also signals her potential for future success in both singles and doubles competitions on the global stage.

Rising Star on the Global Stage

Alex Eala's journey in professional tennis has been marked by a series of impressive achievements, including her first doubles title of the year at the W50 Pune with partner Darja Semenistaja from Latvia. Despite a setback in the Miami Open qualifiers, Eala's resilience and determination have propelled her to new heights, as evidenced by her latest victory in