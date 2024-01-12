en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World’s Top 10

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World’s Top 10

Stepping into the limelight of global tennis, Australian player Alex de Minaur has ascended to the top 10 in the world rankings. His return to Melbourne for the Australian Open marks a highlight in his career, one that began in Sydney, journeyed through international waters, and now finds its zenith in the glitzy environs of Monaco.

Rising to the Top

De Minaur’s journey into the top 10 is a tale of persistence and unwavering dedication. The fruits of his labor were evident when he competed in the United Cup, overpowering tennis titans like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. As his star rises higher, de Minaur is poised to make his mark in the Australian Open, his current singles ranking standing at an impressive No. 10, while his doubles ranking is at No. 178.

The ‘Demon’ on the Court

Known for his exceptional speed and agility on the court, de Minaur has earned himself the nickname ‘Demon.’ This moniker is not just a tribute to his athletic prowess but a testament to his fierce determination and competitive spirit. His accomplishments are not limited to his high-ranking position; he’s also amassed tournament winnings totally US$11,223,939 (AU$16,420,072).

A Blend of Cultures

A rich blend of cultures shapes Alex de Minaur. His father, Anibal’s Italian heritage influenced his culinary tastes, a fondness for Italian cuisine, particularly pasta. This love for Italian food can be traced back to Giovanni’s, a restaurant in Sydney operated by his father for 16 years. His mother, Esther, who met his father while working as a waitress at Giovanni’s, contributes to de Minaur’s diverse heritage.

Preparing for the Australian Open

As de Minaur gears up for the Australian Open, his regimen doesn’t hinge on any specific dietary superstitions. However, he maintains a focus on consuming carbohydrate-rich foods such as pasta and rice, an important aspect of his energy maintenance. With a world of expectations on his shoulders and a nation cheering him on, Alex de Minaur is ready to take on the Australian Open, demonstrating his ‘Demon’ spirit on the court.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
9 mins ago
Ashley Hart and Marco Utah Welcome First Child, Share Intimate At-Home Birth on Instagram
Australian model Ashley Hart and her beau, Marco Utah, have welcomed their first child, a boy named Priest Hart Chavira, born on December 21st, 2023. In a world where news travels faster than light, the couple chose to keep this joyous occasion private, only recently sharing the news with their followers on Instagram. Hart’s post,
Ashley Hart and Marco Utah Welcome First Child, Share Intimate At-Home Birth on Instagram
Teui 'TC' Robati: A Former NRL Player's Legal Dilemma Over Sexual Assault Charge
31 mins ago
Teui 'TC' Robati: A Former NRL Player's Legal Dilemma Over Sexual Assault Charge
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
32 mins ago
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
13 mins ago
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
27 mins ago
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
Australian Study Unveils Link Between Record Heat and Global Water Cycle Disruptions
30 mins ago
Australian Study Unveils Link Between Record Heat and Global Water Cycle Disruptions
Latest Headlines
World News
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
1 min
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
3 mins
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
5 mins
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
6 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
6 mins
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
6 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
8 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
8 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
9 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app