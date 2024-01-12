Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World’s Top 10

Stepping into the limelight of global tennis, Australian player Alex de Minaur has ascended to the top 10 in the world rankings. His return to Melbourne for the Australian Open marks a highlight in his career, one that began in Sydney, journeyed through international waters, and now finds its zenith in the glitzy environs of Monaco.

Rising to the Top

De Minaur’s journey into the top 10 is a tale of persistence and unwavering dedication. The fruits of his labor were evident when he competed in the United Cup, overpowering tennis titans like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. As his star rises higher, de Minaur is poised to make his mark in the Australian Open, his current singles ranking standing at an impressive No. 10, while his doubles ranking is at No. 178.

The ‘Demon’ on the Court

Known for his exceptional speed and agility on the court, de Minaur has earned himself the nickname ‘Demon.’ This moniker is not just a tribute to his athletic prowess but a testament to his fierce determination and competitive spirit. His accomplishments are not limited to his high-ranking position; he’s also amassed tournament winnings totally US$11,223,939 (AU$16,420,072).

A Blend of Cultures

A rich blend of cultures shapes Alex de Minaur. His father, Anibal’s Italian heritage influenced his culinary tastes, a fondness for Italian cuisine, particularly pasta. This love for Italian food can be traced back to Giovanni’s, a restaurant in Sydney operated by his father for 16 years. His mother, Esther, who met his father while working as a waitress at Giovanni’s, contributes to de Minaur’s diverse heritage.

Preparing for the Australian Open

As de Minaur gears up for the Australian Open, his regimen doesn’t hinge on any specific dietary superstitions. However, he maintains a focus on consuming carbohydrate-rich foods such as pasta and rice, an important aspect of his energy maintenance. With a world of expectations on his shoulders and a nation cheering him on, Alex de Minaur is ready to take on the Australian Open, demonstrating his ‘Demon’ spirit on the court.