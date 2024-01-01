en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup

In a riveting display of resilience and skill, Australian tennis sensation Alex De Minaur overcame a minor equipment hiccup to secure a straight-set victory over USA’s Taylor Fritz at the United Cup in Perth. De Minaur, known for his intense playing style and vibrant footwork, was thrown slightly off-course when his shoelace snapped during the first set. However, the Australian tennis star didn’t allow this to deter his game plan and continued to perform with an unwavering intensity.

(Read Also: Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia’s Iraq War Involvement)

Shoelace Snapping: A Result of Intense Footwork

De Minaur’s shoelace snapping, which can be attributed to his heavy braking footwork, caused a brief pause in the match. His dynamic game style, particularly the side-to-side movement, adds significant strain to his shoelaces – a factor he acknowledges and prepares for by carrying multiple pairs of shoes and shoelaces. The incident, albeit disruptive, was shrugged off by De Minaur, marking it as a part and parcel of his unique playing style.

A Straight-Set Victory Despite Setback

Despite the shoelace incident, De Minaur showcased his exceptional talent by securing a straight-set victory with scores of 6-4, 6-2. This win gave Australia a 1-0 lead over the USA at the United Cup. De Minaur, who had previously encountered shoelace problems during the tournament, was unperturbed and remained focused on his goal – leading his team to victory.

(Read Also: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood)

Strategic Gameplay: The Slice Backhand

Reflecting on his strategy against Fritz, De Minaur emphasized the effectiveness of his slice backhand. This strategic move, he explained, played a crucial role in dismantling Fritz’s game, further demonstrating De Minaur’s adaptability and sharp game strategy. The victory, a significant one for De Minaur, marked the commencement of a promising new season, proving he can do more than just run across the court.

Read More

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia's Iraq War Involvement

By Geeta Pillai

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under ...
@Australia · 52 mins
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under ...
heart comment 0
Western Australia’s Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard’s Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme

By Geeta Pillai

2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme
Hugh Jackman’s 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
1 min
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
1 min
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
3 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
4 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
5 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
7 mins
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
7 mins
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
8 mins
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
9 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
42 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
60 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app