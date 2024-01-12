en English
Australia

Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia’s New Hope for Grand Slam

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam

In a thrilling development for Australian tennis, Alex de Minaur has risen to the world’s top 10 rankings, marking a significant milestone in his career. This achievement has ignited hopes for a potential Grand Slam champion at the approaching Melbourne Park tournament. De Minaur’s success comes as a welcome boost for the nation’s tennis enthusiasts, particularly with the absence of Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Shining Bright in the Rankings

De Minaur’s entry into the world’s top 10 on January 8, 2024, marks the first time an Australian has reached this level since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006. His stellar performance at the United Cup, where he triumphed over top-tier players like Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz, is credited for this ascent. With career winnings exceeding $11,000,000, De Minaur’s tennis journey is indeed on an upward trajectory.

Couple Goals: Boulter and De Minaur

Adding to the limelight, De Minaur’s relationship with British tennis player Katie Boulter has been a topic of interest, especially following their mixed doubles participation at Wimbledon. Despite the media attention, Boulter, who prefers a private life, expressed her pride in De Minaur’s accomplishments and enjoys being part of his professional journey.

Setting Sights on New Heights

Both De Minaur and Boulter have recently attained new peaks in their careers. Boulter, currently ranked 57th in women’s tennis, enters the Australian Open with renewed confidence after a landmark victory over world number five, Jessica Pegula, at the United Cup. She is committed to advancing further in the rankings, setting her sights beyond the top 50. This ambition is fueled by her relentless work ethic and faith in her potential.

As Australia’s primary hope in the upcoming Melbourne tournament, De Minaur’s new ranking has added pressure and anticipation. But, the young tennis star is ecstatic about his career milestone and looks forward to achieving even greater success.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

