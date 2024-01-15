en English
Australia

Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic’s Injury Withdrawal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic’s Injury Withdrawal

In a recent turn of events, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur advances to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 following the premature retirement of his opponent, Milos Raonic, due to an injury. This victory marks another significant step in de Minaur’s promising trajectory in the world of tennis.

Unexpected Turn Leads to Victory

De Minaur secured his position in the second round after a dramatic match that saw former world number three, Raonic, withdraw in the third set due to a hip flexor issue. The match concluded at 6-7(6) 6-3 2-0, marking a victory for de Minaur. The injury-prone Raonic’s withdrawal was an unfortunate setback for the Canadian player, whose performance and ranking have been hampered by recurrent injuries and illness in recent years.

A Rising Star in the Tennis World

De Minaur’s advancement in the tournament adds to his recent string of victories, including notable wins against Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the United Cup in Sydney, and a charity exhibition match against No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park. These accomplishments have catapulted the young Australian into the ATP top 10, becoming the first Australian to achieve this feat since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006. De Minaur’s self-belief and confidence in his abilities have earned him praise from the likes of Djokovic and have come to represent a beacon of hope for Australian tennis.

Looking Ahead

With Raonic’s retirement, de Minaur now sets his sights on the next challenge in the tournament – a second-round match against Matteo Arnaldi. Despite the unexpected circumstances of his advancement, the Australian player remains focused on letting his tennis speak for itself. As de Minaur continues his journey in the Australian Open, his progression is watched with keen interest, not just by his fans, but by the global tennis community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

