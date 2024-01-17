Alex de Minaur: A Testament to Incremental Improvement and Serve Strength

Australian tennis sensation, Alex de Minaur, currently ranked number 10 in the world, has become a force to be reckoned with on the court. De Minaur's recent surge in world rankings can be attributed to his mantra of incremental improvement, especially in honing his physique to enhance his game.

The Transformation of Serve

One key aspect of de Minaur's game that has seen significant improvement is his serve. Since his breakthrough into the top 100 in 2018, de Minaur has added a blistering 27km/h to his first serve and 14km/h to his second serve. Over the past year, de Minaur has shown impressive performance against Top 10 players, upping his serve speed by another 6 km/h, a development highly acclaimed by fellow player Alexander Zverev.

Physical Evolution

De Minaur's physical transformation has been equally remarkable. Over three years, he has bulked up, gaining approximately seven kilograms of muscle mass. This change is not just noticeable in his appearance but is reflected in his performance on the court. His training regimen, a combination of gym and court time, has played a crucial role in his physical and game development.

At Peak Form

De Minaur's current form, both mentally and physically, is at its pinnacle. His confidence shines through in his ability to clinch match victories without necessarily playing perfect tennis. His recent performances have drawn high praise from Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt. Despite the accolades, de Minaur remains self-critical, a trait that keeps him grounded and focussed on court.

While de Minaur's success story continues to unfold, another player is making her mark in the tennis world. Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva has already reached the third round at Roland Garros and featured in the Netflix documentary 'Break Point'. Despite age restrictions limiting her play schedule, Andreeva's rapid progress underscores the immense potential of young players in the tennis world.