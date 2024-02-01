Alex Crook Labels Everton as Transfer Window Losers Amid Striker Concerns

In the wake of the January transfer window, TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has declared Everton one of the period's significant losers. His critique, aired on talkSPORT, stems from the team's perceived shortage of attacking firepower, particularly highlighting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's troubling goalless streak of 16 games and Beto's underperformance. Crook's concerns resonate with a growing sense of unease amongst Everton supporters, anxious about the potential repercussions of the club's uneventful transfer activity on the season's outcome.

Everton's Silent Transfer Window

Everton's transfer window was rather uneventful, with the club refraining from significant activity. This was somewhat expected, given the financial constraints the club is currently grappling with. The lack of fresh faces, however, has amplified concerns about the team's striking options. Everton's dependence on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is languishing in a protracted goal drought, and Beto, whose performance has been underwhelming, has left the club's offensive capabilities wanting.

Goal Drought and Relegation Fears

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal drought has become a matter of grave concern for Everton. The striker, who has fallen short of his expected goals by -4.9, hasn't found the back of the net since October. Worryingly, Everton's recent goalless draw against Fulham only deepened the sense of crisis. As the club slipped into the relegation zone, fears about the team's survival in the league have intensified.

Sean Dyche's Confidence Amid Concerns

Despite the mounting concerns, Everton manager Sean Dyche has expressed confidence in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, stating that an end to the striker's goal drought is 'coming his way'. Dyche's previous success in managing the team without January signings may offer some hope. However, the club's precarious position, coupled with their striking woes, underscores the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead. As the club faces a potential relegation battle, Dyche's statement seems more like a desperate plea than a confident prediction.