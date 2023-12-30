Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season

Australian soccer star Alex Chidiac returns to Melbourne Victory, sealing a contract that extends through the 2025-26 A-League Women season. Chidiac’s return comes on the heels of her overseas stint, where she showcased her skills in Mexico, on loan from Racing Louisville in the United States.

Chidiac’s Stellar Track Record

Chidiac’s performance in the 2021-22 season positioned her as a formidable player. She clinched the coveted Julie Dolan Medal, awarded to the A-League Women’s best player, a testament to her exceptional talent. This year, Chidiac was part of the Matildas’ squad for the FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

A Timely Return

Chidiac’s return to Melbourne Victory is timely as the team, currently fourth on the ladder for the 2023-24 season, gears up for an important match against the Western Sydney Wanderers. Chidiac’s enthusiasm for the homecoming is palpable. She views the club as a second home and is eager to bring her prowess to the team’s pursuit of more titles.

A Valued Asset

Victory coach Jeff Hopkins spoke highly of Chidiac’s signing, underlining her domestic and international experience. Hopkins described Chidiac as an elite midfielder and a leader on and off the field. Her return is a significant boost to Melbourne Victory, promising to enhance the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons.