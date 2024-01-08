Alex Carey and Steve Smith Gear Up for Big Bash League Amid Test Series Conclusion

In the wake of the prematurely concluded Test series against Pakistan, Australian cricketers Alex Carey and Steve Smith are seizing a rare opportunity to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL). Carey, fresh off the Test series wrap-up in Sydney this past Saturday, is slated to join the Adelaide Strikers for a decisive game against the Hobart Hurricanes coming Tuesday.

Crucial Games Ahead

The Strikers, with a rather disappointing track record of two victories out of seven games, are in dire need of a triumph to sustain their playoff dreams. In a similar vein, Smith is gearing up to represent the Sydney Sixers in an impending local derby. There’s also a possibility of David Warner joining the fray, should his schedule permit.

Cricket Australia’s Role

Cricket Australia’s high-performance department plays an instrumental role in determining player availability for the BBL. This department had previously barred Nathan Lyon from participating ahead of the Pakistan series and only recently green-lighted Scott Boland’s inclusion in the Melbourne Stars. Boland, notably, was a part of the Test squad without playing a match for a staggering seven weeks.

Other Players to Look Out For

Other Test players like Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja could potentially make appearances for the Brisbane Heat, which has a game this Wednesday. Despite Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc having signed up with the Sydney Thunder and Sixers respectively, it seems unlikely that they will participate in the BBL.