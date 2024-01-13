In a thrilling display of football, Alex Berenguer emerged as the hero for Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad. Berenguer scored twice, securing a 2-1 victory in the Basque derby. His first goal, a close-range tap-in, and a second from a rebound, both came in the first half. Despite a late rally from Sociedad with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring two minutes before stoppage time, Bilbao held on to the win. This result propels Bilbao to third place, level on points with Barcelona and seven points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid and Girona, who have a game in hand.

Beyond the Basque Derby

In other football news, Kevin de Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United. The Belgium international came off the bench to score the equalizer and provided the winning assist, moving City within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund began the new year on a high, securing a 3-0 victory against Darmstadt 98. The win came courtesy of Jadon Sancho's contribution after his loan move from Manchester United.

Football Across Continents

In the Asian Cup, Australia outclassed India with a 2-0 victory in a Group B game. Meanwhile, off the pitch, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho humorously compared himself to Harry Potter, hinting at the lofty expectations of success at the club. College sports also had their fair share of excitement, with Ole Miss securing a win over Vanderbilt in an SEC basketball game, thanks to a significant contribution from Matthew Murrell.

Reuters Continues Global Reach

