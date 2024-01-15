Alessia Russo Makes it to FIFPRO World XI 2023: An Acknowledgement of Exceptional Performance

Footballer Alessia Russo has been honoured in the FIFPRO World XI for 2023, a prestigious acknowledgement of her outstanding performance in the sport. This recognition was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards, held in London, a ceremony that spotlights the crème de la crème of football based on votes from fellow players. The 2023 award evaluated performances from August 1, 2022, to August 20, 2023, a period in which Russo's contributions were monumental.

Russo's Impactful Performance

Among Russo's significant achievements during the selection period was her role in leading the Lionesses, England's national women's football team, to the FIFA Women's World Cup final for the first time. This feat was accomplished following Russo's transfer from Manchester United earlier in the summer. The FIFA Women's World Cup is no small stage, and Russo's leadership in guiding the team to the finals was an accomplishment of remarkable merit.

The FIFA Awards Ceremony

Russo was present at the Hammersmith Apollo in London for the award ceremony, an event viewed as FIFA's equivalent of the Ballon d'Or. The FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI for 2023 was voted on exclusively by players, recognising those who excelled in their performances during the defined selection period. Notably, the team used a 3-3-4 formation, with Russo acknowledged as one of the four forwards. However, despite a remarkable run in the World Cup, Amanda Ilestedt, another summer addition to the team, was among the 23 finalists but did not make it into the World XI.

Additional Recognitions

The awards ceremony also celebrated other top talents in football. Manchester United's Mary Earps and Ella Toone were named in the 2023 Women's World 11, both having made the 23-strong shortlist earlier. The former saved a penalty in the final and picked up the Golden Glove award. The latter ended the league campaign with 11 goal involvements across 22 games. Amongst the men, Manchester City players were heavily featured in the FIFPro Best XI for 2023, including the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Kyle Walker among others.