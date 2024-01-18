Alessandro Guarnone Returns to Maltese Football with Valletta FC

Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone is on the brink of a remarkable return to Maltese football, having agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with his former team, Valletta FC. This marks the beginning of his second tenure with the Capital Club, a significant shift in the Maltese Premier League landscape.

Guarnone’s Journey Back to Malta

Following a brief sojourn with Bulgarian outfit Etar, where his appearances were limited to a handful of domestic cup matches, Guarnone landed back in Malta on Wednesday night. His return is to finalize the details of his impending transfer to Valletta FC, a club where he made an indelible mark with 46 matches across all competitions from 2021 to 2023.

An Experienced Addition to Valletta FC

Guarnone’s re-entry into the Maltese football scene and Valletta FC is a significant move for the club and the league. His experience, combined with a history of past performance with the club, promises to contribute positively to Valletta FC’s forthcoming Premier League campaign. The club is poised to resume their campaign this weekend, facing off against Gudja United.

Guarnone’s Early Career

Before his initial stint with Valletta FC, Guarnone had played for Birkirkara in Maltese football and received his formative training with Milan, one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs. This blend of international experience and familiarity with the local game makes Guarnone a valuable asset for Valletta FC as they look to strengthen their squad and make a robust statement in the Maltese Premier League.