en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Alessandro Guarnone Returns to Maltese Football with Valletta FC

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Alessandro Guarnone Returns to Maltese Football with Valletta FC

Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone is on the brink of a remarkable return to Maltese football, having agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with his former team, Valletta FC. This marks the beginning of his second tenure with the Capital Club, a significant shift in the Maltese Premier League landscape.

Guarnone’s Journey Back to Malta

Following a brief sojourn with Bulgarian outfit Etar, where his appearances were limited to a handful of domestic cup matches, Guarnone landed back in Malta on Wednesday night. His return is to finalize the details of his impending transfer to Valletta FC, a club where he made an indelible mark with 46 matches across all competitions from 2021 to 2023.

An Experienced Addition to Valletta FC

Guarnone’s re-entry into the Maltese football scene and Valletta FC is a significant move for the club and the league. His experience, combined with a history of past performance with the club, promises to contribute positively to Valletta FC’s forthcoming Premier League campaign. The club is poised to resume their campaign this weekend, facing off against Gudja United.

Guarnone’s Early Career

Before his initial stint with Valletta FC, Guarnone had played for Birkirkara in Maltese football and received his formative training with Milan, one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs. This blend of international experience and familiarity with the local game makes Guarnone a valuable asset for Valletta FC as they look to strengthen their squad and make a robust statement in the Maltese Premier League.

0
Italy Malta Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
1 min ago
Clashes Erupt Between Police and Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Vicenza, Italy
In the heart of Vicenza, Italy, a demonstration expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause took an unexpected turn. The protest, initially intended to voice opposition against Israeli policies, spiraled into a clash with local police forces. The incident has ignited an extensive conversation concerning the right to peaceful protest, the response of law enforcement, and
Clashes Erupt Between Police and Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Vicenza, Italy
Italian Government Mulls Sale of Significant Stake in Poste Italiane
7 hours ago
Italian Government Mulls Sale of Significant Stake in Poste Italiane
Fr Marcello Ghirlando Appointed as Assistant Visitator of the Custody of the Holy Land
9 hours ago
Fr Marcello Ghirlando Appointed as Assistant Visitator of the Custody of the Holy Land
Italian Democratic Leader Calls for Halt on Arms Exports to Israel
6 mins ago
Italian Democratic Leader Calls for Halt on Arms Exports to Israel
Italy Contemplates Major Asset Sale to Boost Economy
4 hours ago
Italy Contemplates Major Asset Sale to Boost Economy
Netflix's Supersex Stirs Debate: How Far is Too Far in Streaming Content?
7 hours ago
Netflix's Supersex Stirs Debate: How Far is Too Far in Streaming Content?
Latest Headlines
World News
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
17 seconds
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
2 mins
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
2 mins
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
2 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
3 mins
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
Governor Soludo’s Leadership Controversies: Petty Disputes Over Meaningful Governance
3 mins
Governor Soludo’s Leadership Controversies: Petty Disputes Over Meaningful Governance
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
8 mins
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
10 mins
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
10 mins
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app