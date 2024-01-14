en English
Sports

Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships

Highland’s sophomore wrestling sensation, Aleksandra Bastaic, has clinched her second consecutive state title in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling championships. The 140-pound weight class victory came after a strategic and mentally challenging match against Ava Allen of Silver Creek, decided by a 5-3 verdict. Despite confessing to not being at her peak performance and wrestling with mental barriers, Bastaic’s strategic prowess, likened to a chess game, saw her secure a critical takedown just before the final buzzer. The confident wrestler expressed her conviction of triumphing even if the match had slipped into overtime, observing her opponent’s fatigue.

Persistence Pays Off

Bastaic’s victory did not come easy, reflecting her grit and determination. Her arduous journey to the top included participating in the Northwest Crossroads Conference boys meet the following day with limited sleep, where she won a third-place ribbon. This determination reflects her commitment to the sport, as she pushes herself to qualify for semistate.

Local Dominance in Wrestling

The wrestling championships also witnessed another local winner, Elly Janovsky from Lake Central, who clinched the 145-pound championship. Her victory marked her second state title, with an impressive performance that included three pins and a 7-0 decision. Additionally, local wrestlers from Portage, Lake Central, Hobart, Merrillville, Hanover Central, and Kankakee Valley marked their presence with podium finishes in various weight classes.

Wrestling Landscape Set for Change

Bastaic’s journey may take a different path next year, as she might be competing in her last season against boys. With girls wrestling poised to become a sanctioned sport by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) next year, the wrestling landscape is set for a significant change. Despite these potential shifts, Bastaic’s focus remains unwavering, as she continues her relentless pursuit of wrestling excellence.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

