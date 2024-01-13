en English
Chile

Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
The ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, has crowned a new champion in Chilean tennis player Alejandro Tabilo. An underdog story unfolded as Tabilo, initially an alternate from the qualifying rounds, defeated Japanese player Taro Daniel to secure his first career title.

Unexpected Final

The final match, which lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes, was an unexpected showdown. Both players, Tabilo and Daniel, were initially set to play in the qualifying rounds, making their journey to the final an unforeseen turn of events. The match ended with a score of 6-2, 7-5 in favor of Tabilo, showcasing his strong service game and ability to fend off break points from Daniel. Ultimately, the win was secured with a single break point in the final game.

Overcoming Challenges

Tabilo’s victory came after overcoming several challenges both on and off the court. The Chilean player dealt with visa issues that were resolved just in time for his coach to join him from Melbourne for the quarter-finals. On the court, Tabilo managed to overcome an early set loss in the main draw and defeated sixth seed Arthur Fils in the semifinals.

Notable Performances

Despite the defeat in the final, Taro Daniel had a commendable run in the tournament. He previously defeated high-ranked players such as eighth seed Max Purcell and top seed Ben Shelton, losing only one set along the way. On the other hand, Tabilo, now the first qualifier to win an ATP singles title since 2021, will break into the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time in his career. His victory at the ASB Classic has not only proven his tennis skills but also his resilience and determination.

Chile Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

