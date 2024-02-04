Alejandra Lara Embraces Free Agency Following PFL Release

In a significant turn of events, Alejandra Lara, the former Bellator women's flyweight title challenger, has parted ways with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The PFL's acquisition of Bellator, a major move in the world of MMA, led to ensuing changes within the organization, including the cancellation of Lara's plans to return to the ring under the Bellator banner. The Colombian fighter, known by her ring name 'Azul', was released from her contract as part of the organizational reshuffle.

Expectations and Reality

Lara's departure from the PFL, though disappointing, was not entirely unforeseen. The 29-year-old fighter acknowledged her recent performance, a four-fight losing streak, but highlighted that all losses were by decision. Two of these were split decisions and were further complicated by opponents missing weight. She also brought to light past physical challenges such as a back problem and difficulty lifting her leg. However, despite these setbacks, Lara remains optimistic about her future in the sport.

Training and Future Prospects

Currently residing in San Diego, Lara continues her training regime with fellow fighters Cat Zingano and Ilima-Lei MacFarlane. No longer affiliated with Lobo Gym, she is in the process of adapting her training routine and is excited about the potential opportunities that lie ahead. Lara is open to exploring new prospects as a free agent, considering fighting opportunities in Latin America, the U.S., and Asia.

PFL's New Chapter

As the PFL charts a new course with its acquisition of Bellator, the organization is undergoing significant changes. These include A.J. McKee leading the pack of Bellator fighters in the PFL. In addition, 'Lazy King' Abdoul Abdouraguimov has been booked for PFL Europe 1 in Paris. In another significant development, Hattan Alsaif has become the first Saudi-born female to sign with a major MMA promotion, marking a milestone moment in the sport.