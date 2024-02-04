Alec Notman: A Titan of Horse Racing Passes Away at 96

Alec Notman, the inaugural stud manager for Sheikh Mohammed at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket, has died at the age of 96. Known for his relentless dedication and immense contributions to horse racing, Notman served at several esteemed establishments, including the famous Lord Derby's Woodland Stud and Dalham Hall Stud. His career was studded with associations with legendary horses such as Alycidon and Hyperion, during his tenure at Woodland.

Notman's Legacy at Dalham Hall Stud

Notman's significant contributions to horse racing didn't cease when Sheikh Mohammed purchased Dalham Hall Stud from Jim Philipps in 1981. Promoted by Sheikh Mohammed, Notman took the reins as the stud manager, a position he held for 12 years until his retirement in 1993. He left an indelible mark on the industry, with his deep respect for Sheikh Mohammed, who he considered an exceptional horseman.

Contributions to Horse Racing

Notman was instrumental in the racing industry, being involved with notable horses like Great Nephew, Dancing Brave, Shareef Dancer, and Reference Point. His expertise extended beyond training horses, as he played a significant role in the mating that led to the birth of Oh So Sharp. Additionally, he accompanied Pebbles to her Breeders' Cup Turf victory in the United States, further asserting his prowess in the field.

Remembering Alec Notman

Liam O'Rourke, the current director of studs, stallions, and breeding at Dalham Hall, expressed his deep sadness over Notman's passing. He acknowledged him as a great mentor and a titan in the industry. Notman's legacy continues to resonate in European racing and breeding circles, with many in the industry remembering him for his commitment, dedication, and contributions to horse racing.