Alcovy Tigers' Winning Streak Halted by Rockdale County Bulldogs

In a decisive night of basketball, the Alcovy Tigers faced off against the Rockdale County Bulldogs in a pair of fiercely contested road games, ending in losses for both the boys' and girls' teams of Alcovy. The Lady Tigers saw their winning streak halted with a significant 68-39 defeat, while the boys' team, despite a valiant effort, fell short with a close 41-38 result.

Boys' Game: A Nail-Biting Finish

The boys' game was marked by a heart-racing finale. The Bulldogs managed to secure a victory with a mid-range jump shot followed by successful free throws, in spite of Alcovy's last-ditch attempt to level the scores. Coach Taylor Jackson underlined the importance of 'toughness' and the need for a collective contribution from the team. Junior Nick Durham spearheaded the scoring for the Tigers, racking up an impressive 22 points. Post defeat, the boys' team now stands on a 12-9 overall and a 2-8 Region 3-AAAAA play record.

Girls' Game: Berry Dominates Second Half

On the other hand, the Lady Tigers found it tough to match the scoring prowess of the Lady Bulldogs, especially in the latter half of the game. The cornerstone of Rockdale County's victory was Tre'Miyah Berry, who dominated the game with a staggering 22 points post-halftime. Despite a challenging game, Janae Hutcherson led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with a commendable 14 points. The defeat puts the Lady Tigers at a 12-7 overall record and 6-4 in Region 3-AAAAAA play.

Postgame: Resilience on Display

Despite the night's losses, both the Tigers' teams demonstrated resilience. They bounced back with victories against the Lovejoy Wildcats in makeup games on the following day. The boys' team record improved to 13-7, and the girls' team upgraded their region play record to 7-4.