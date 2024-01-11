Alcantara’s Defensive Value and Stratton’s Control Issues: A Tale of Two MLB Players

Major League Baseball (MLB) infielder, Alcantara, 27, known for his stints with the Tigers, Cubs, Padres, and Diamondbacks, has registered an unimpressive .209 batting average over three seasons. With a .343 slugging percentage across 502 plate appearances, Alcantara’s major league performance has left much to be desired, despite a stronger showing at the Triple-A level, where he boasts a .275 batting average and a .412 slugging percentage.

A Defensive Asset with Versatile Depth

Renowned for his defensive quality, speed, and arm strength, particularly at the shortstop position, Alcantara remains a valuable asset on the field. His versatility extends to third and second base, offering a significant depth to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ infield.

Chris Stratton: A Promising Pitcher with Control Issues

Also 27, Chris Stratton, was drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round in 2017 and made his MLB debut in the last season. Despite a promising initial stint, Stratton has struggled with control issues throughout his minor league career, with a high walk rate persistently above 11.8%. His 2023 season was no different, with a 12.8% walk rate in Triple-A, despite a respectable 3.99 ERA and a strong 30.6% strikeout rate.

Fastball and Strikeouts: The Dual-Edged Sword

Stratton’s fastball averages just below 96 mph, demonstrating his ability to strike out a plethora of batters. However, his future in the MLB is contingent upon enhancing his command, which continues to plague his otherwise promising career.

Cubs’ Roster Moves: New Signings and Non-Tenders

The Cubs have not been idle this offseason, with signings of NPB veteran starting pitcher Shota Imanaga and free agent RHP Colten Brewer to a 2024 minor league contract. However, they did not tender 2024 contracts to RHP Codi Heuer, LHP Brandon Hughes, or RHP Ethan Roberts. With current rumors swirling about potential desired players, the Cubs are at 39 players on their 40-man roster, leaving room for further additions.