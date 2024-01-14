Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger

Francis Casey Alcantara and Sun Fajing, an unseeded pair who combined their Filipino and Chinese roots, ended their quest for their first ATP doubles title at the Bangkok Open 2 Challenger in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Despite their commendable performance throughout the tournament, they were defeated by the experienced French third seed duo of Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard. The match concluded with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (6), testament to the competitive spirit and high-level gameplay from both teams.

The Power of Experience

The French duo’s triumph was largely attributed to their powerful serves which proved a significant challenge for Alcantara and Sun. Their experience, coupled with their unwavering determination, allowed them to seize the title, leaving the Filipino-Chinese pair to reflect on their near triumph.

An Impressive Run

Regardless of the loss, the tournament showcased Alcantara’s marked improvement from his previous week’s semifinal finish with Japanese partner Kaichi Uchida. Alcantara and Sun’s journey through the tournament was nothing short of impressive, as they defeated British-Canadian pair Scott Duncan and Kelsey Stevenson, the fourth seed Mexican-South Korean duo Hans Hack and Nam Jisung, and Italian alternates Giovanni Fonio and Salvatore Caruso.

Looking Forward

This performance is expected to bolster Alcantara’s current career-high ATP doubles ranking of No. 199. As they look ahead, Alcantara and Sun are set to participate in the third leg of the tournament, where they will face Thai players Pruchya Isaro and Maximus Jones. Their performance in the Bangkok Open 2 Challenger serves as a strong foundation for their upcoming matches and an opportunity to further enhance their skills.