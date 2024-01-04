Alburnett High School Wrestling Team’s Remarkable Journey to the Top

Under the tutelage of Coach Clayton Rush, Alburnett High School’s wrestling team has experienced a remarkable transformation. From a 46th place finish at the Class 1A state tournament three years ago, the team now proudly holds the second position in the Iowa High School Athletic Association dual rankings and is tied for second in the IAwrestle.com tournament poll.

Emphasizing Toughness

Coach Rush’s emphasis on toughness has been instrumental in this transformation. The wrestlers, including junior Reece Klostermann and transfer Emmitt Fleshman, have honed their skills through intense practice sessions that often surpass the challenges they face in actual competition. This approach has not only improved their skill levels but has also resulted in a team armed with a fighting spirit.

Success Across Classifications

The Pirates, as they are known, have shown that they can compete with the best in the state. They have a commendable 16-3 dual record and have recorded victories across various school classifications. Key team members such as state finalist Rowdy Neighbor and state medalist Tayten Coufal are ranked high in their respective weight classes, further solidifying the team’s standing.

More Than Just Wrestling

Alburnett’s philosophy extends beyond the wrestling mat. The team’s ethos is rooted in working hard during practice and building camaraderie. As they approach the Tri-Rivers Conference duals and the Gary Curtis Invitational, Alburnett is seen as a major contender for both the State Duals and the traditional state tournament. Their balanced team and high-scoring wrestlers make a state title a feasible goal.