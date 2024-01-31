Albion Under-21s' EFL Trophy Journey Ends Despite Valiant Effort Against Wycombe Wanderers

The journey of Albion's under-21 team, affectionately known as the young Seagulls, in the EFL Trophy came to an end in a challenging match against Wycombe Wanderers. Despite battling valiantly, they experienced a heavy 4-1 defeat, marking the end of their best-ever run in the competition.

A Test of Defence

The game started off promisingly with Albion demonstrating a strong defence. However, as the first half drew to a close, the team faltered, conceding three goals within a five-minute span starting from the 40th minute. Kieran Sadlier struck twice, with a Leigh Kavanagh own goal sandwiched in between, tipping the scale in favour of Wycombe.

Red Card and Consequent Struggles

The situation took a turn for the worse for Albion when Jamie Mullins was sent off following his reaction to a tackle. Dale Taylor for Wycombe capitalized on the advantage, pushing the score to a daunting 4-0.

A Consolation Amidst Defeat

In the face of a tough game, Luca Barrington offered a glimmer of hope. Assisted by Josh Duffus, he managed to score for Albion, bringing the final score to 4-1. Despite the defeat, the goal served as a small consolation for the young Seagulls and their supporters.

About 200 Albion fans stood in the stands at Adams Park, rooting for their team led by Coach Shannon Ruth. The lineup for Albion included McGill, Nilsson, Jackson, Kavanagh, Samuels, Peupion, Hinchy, Chouchane, Barrington, Flower, and Mullins. The substitutes watched from the sideline, ready to step in when necessary.

Wycombe Wanderers, who were the semi-finalists in the 2016-17 season, now join Blackpool, Peterborough United, and Bradford City in the last four of the competition.