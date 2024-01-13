Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman

In a significant shift of leadership at Albion Rovers Football Club, Robert Cameron has stepped into the role of interim chairman, filling the void left by Ian Benton. The change was confirmed at a recent club meeting, following Benton’s decision to step down last December due to personal circumstances.

Club Confident in Cameron’s Leadership

The club’s statement radiates confidence in Cameron’s abilities to navigate through this transitional phase. Known for his contributions as a director and club groundsman at Cliftonhill, Cameron has a proven track record in enhancing the club’s playing surface and overall infrastructure.

Interim Term Until Spring

Robert Cameron’s term as the interim chairman is set to last until the club’s Annual General Meeting, which is slated for the upcoming spring. This appointment comes as a significant responsibility, steering the club through the interim period and ensuring its smooth functioning till the next key meeting.

Current Board Composition

The present board of the Rovers is a blend of experienced and dynamic individuals, including Robert Cameron as the interim chairman, Jordan Campbell, Hugh Morrison, and Margaret Rizza. The club’s associates are encouraged to extend their support to the new leadership and contribute towards fostering a positive environment for the team.