Albion Faces Player Availability Crisis Ahead of FA Cup Clash Against Wolves

In a twist of unforeseen circumstances, Albion heads into the FA Cup derby against Wolves with a significant number of players indisposed, presenting a considerable challenge for the team. The latest addition to the growing list of unavailable players is striker Daryl Dike, who will be missing the upcoming match due to calf tightness incurred during a previous game.

Woes Pile Up for Albion

The absence of Dike adds to the frustration of coach Carlos Corberan, who is already dealing with a significant number of players out due to injury or other commitments. Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi are both away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations, with their respective countries, DR Congo and Nigeria, competing in knockout fixtures.

Other Key Players Unavailable

Andi Weimann is cup-tied and cannot play against Wolves due to having participated in the competition with Bristol City. Okay Yokuslu experienced a minor back spasm but is expected to recover in time for the match. Jayson Molumby is set for surgery on a foot injury and might miss the rest of the season, leading Albion to seek a midfield replacement.

Long-Term Absences Add to the Challenge

Adam Reach will be out for four to six weeks due to an ankle injury, while Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are long-term absentees with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively. This series of absences presents a formidable challenge for Albion as they prepare to face Premier League opposition under coach Corberan. The team's resilience and adaptability will be put to the test as they navigate this tumultuous period.