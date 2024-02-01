Albion Boosts Under-21 Squad with Two Key Signings

Yesterday, Albion took a significant step in fortifying its under-21 squad, signing two promising young attackers - Josh Robertson from Sunderland and Caylan Vickers from Reading. Both players have committed to Albion for the next three and a half years, signaling a positive future for the team.

The Versatile Midfielder

Josh Robertson, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder, is celebrated for his versatile attacking skills and noteworthy goal-scoring ability. His development at Sunderland, crowned by his Premier League 2 debut earlier this season, has been a showcase of his potential. Shannon Ruth, the head coach of Albion's under-21s, expressed great confidence in Robertson's fit with Albion's style of play and is optimistic about his contributions to the club.

The Promising Forward

Adding more firepower to the front line, 19-year-old Caylan Vickers joins Albion from Reading. Vickers, who made his professional debut and netted his first league goal in League One, has been recognized for his remarkable performance this season. Ruth commended Vickers' impressive run and underscored his potential for growth within the Albion team environment.

The Loan Deal

In line with the squad's enhancement, Albion's under-21s defender, Imari Samuels, has been loaned out to Fleetwood for his first senior loan deal. This move aims to provide Samuels with the opportunity to gain more experience and further enhance his skills.

In conclusion, Albion's recent moves reflect a strategic vision for nurturing talented youngsters and bolstering their squad strength. With the addition of Robertson and Vickers, the future looks bright for Albion's under-21s.