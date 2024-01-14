Albany (NY) Triumphs Over Binghamton in Thrilling Basketball Match

In a thrilling showcase of skill and strategy, Albany (NY) clinched a victory over Binghamton with a final score of 95 to 75. Embodying the spirit of competition, both teams made their mark on the court, with Albany’s offense outshining the competition, particularly in the second half.

Key Players

From Binghamton, players like Harried, Torrence, and Balogun made notable contributions. Harried led the team with 19 points, while Torrence contributed 13 points, and Balogun added 12 points to the total. Albany (NY), however, saw an exceptional performance from Thomas, who scored a staggering 30 points. Marshall and Jackson followed, contributing 17 and 15 points respectively.

Game Statistics

The game statistics revealed a close contest, with Binghamton recording a field goal percentage of 49.1% and a free throw percentage of 69.2%. Albany (NY), on the other hand, had a field goal percentage of 46.8% and a free throw percentage of 66.7%. Albany (NY) stood out with their three-point shooting, making 11 out of 27 attempts (40.7%), compared to Binghamton’s 3 out of 9 (33.3%).

Team Dynamics

The game was not just about individual performances but also about team dynamics. Albany (NY) executed an impressive 10 steals, demonstrating their defensive prowess. On the other hand, Binghamton showed their blocking skills, preventing 6 shots. The competition for rebounds was fierce, with Albany (NY) securing 37 rebounds compared to Binghamton’s 31. Albany (NY) also exhibited superior ball control, turning over the ball only 3 times as opposed to Binghamton’s 14 turnovers. The match was attended by 2,164 spectators in a venue with a capacity of 4,538, demonstrating the fans’ unwavering support despite the challenging times.