en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Formula 1

Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit

Alan Permane, a significant figure in the realm of Formula 1, is tipped to join the AlphaTauri team after parting ways with Alpine last summer. A veteran with an illustrious 34-year journey in the sport, Permane’s contributions have been instrumental in the success of driving legends like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. His departure from Alpine, coupled with the exit of team principal Otmar Szafnauer, marked a significant structural change within the team.

A New Chapter With AlphaTauri

Although AlphaTauri has yet to officially confirm Permane’s appointment, insider sources at Motorsport.com anticipate his induction into the team. This development is part of ongoing shifts within the AlphaTauri structure, following the retirement of Franz Tost as team principal and the appointment of former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

The Legacy of Alan Permane

During his tenure at Enstone, Permane witnessed the team’s evolution through various identities — from Benetton and Renault to Lotus and Alpine. His technical expertise and strategic acumen have been pivotal in molding the team’s competitive edge.

F1 Welcomes Experience and Expertise

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing team principal, has previously lauded Permane’s commitment and accomplishments in F1. His potential inclusion in AlphaTauri, a Red Bull affiliate, is a testament to the value of his extensive experience and knowledge within the sport. The Faenza-based team, on the brink of unveiling its new name and the 2024 car next month, stands to greatly benefit from Permane’s seasoned guidance.

0
Formula 1 France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Formula 1

See more
2 hours ago
McLaren CEO Raises Concern Over Red Bull's Dual F1 Team Ownership
McLaren’s Chief Executive Zak Brown has voiced apprehensions about the potential for unfair advantages in the world of Formula One, arising from the intimate relationship between Red Bull Racing and its sister team, AlphaTauri. Red Bull has held the reins of two teams since its acquisition of Minardi in 2006, which was later rebranded as
McLaren CEO Raises Concern Over Red Bull's Dual F1 Team Ownership
Modified Porsche 911 Sets New Record Scaling World's Highest Volcano
21 hours ago
Modified Porsche 911 Sets New Record Scaling World's Highest Volcano
Daniel Dye Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 Season
21 hours ago
Daniel Dye Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 Season
Zandvoort Circuit Upgrades: A Move Towards Safety and Efficiency
7 hours ago
Zandvoort Circuit Upgrades: A Move Towards Safety and Efficiency
Nicolas Hamilton Slams FIA Over Controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Outcome
18 hours ago
Nicolas Hamilton Slams FIA Over Controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Outcome
McLaren Racing Unveils 2024 Formula 1 Livery Ahead of Car Launch
18 hours ago
McLaren Racing Unveils 2024 Formula 1 Livery Ahead of Car Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Lotha Football Championship 2024: XI Brothers, Restoring Boys and Airfield FC Clinch Victories
15 seconds
Lotha Football Championship 2024: XI Brothers, Restoring Boys and Airfield FC Clinch Victories
Jonnie Irwin's Battle with Terminal Cancer: A Tale of Optimism and Unconventional Treatments
2 mins
Jonnie Irwin's Battle with Terminal Cancer: A Tale of Optimism and Unconventional Treatments
Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics Launch WEAR-ME Pilot Study to Revolutionize Metabolic Health
2 mins
Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics Launch WEAR-ME Pilot Study to Revolutionize Metabolic Health
Brooke Henderson: Starting the 2024 LPGA Tour Season with Determination
2 mins
Brooke Henderson: Starting the 2024 LPGA Tour Season with Determination
USPS to Retain and Modernize Hampden Mail Processing Facility
2 mins
USPS to Retain and Modernize Hampden Mail Processing Facility
South Siders Fundraising for Big Marsh Park Trail Expansion
2 mins
South Siders Fundraising for Big Marsh Park Trail Expansion
Ravensburger Charts the Competitive Future for Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game
2 mins
Ravensburger Charts the Competitive Future for Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game
St. John Police Chief Steven Flores Announces Candidacy for Lake County Sheriff
2 mins
St. John Police Chief Steven Flores Announces Candidacy for Lake County Sheriff
On-Demand Braille Service: A New Chapter in Accessibility
3 mins
On-Demand Braille Service: A New Chapter in Accessibility
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
7 mins
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation
17 mins
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation
John Kerry to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign, Leaving Climate Policy in Limbo
22 mins
John Kerry to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign, Leaving Climate Policy in Limbo
Kunstmuseum Basel Retains Contested Rousseau Painting, Labeling it 'Flight Asset'
2 hours
Kunstmuseum Basel Retains Contested Rousseau Painting, Labeling it 'Flight Asset'
Myanmar's Leprosy Resurgence: A Crisis Amid Chaos
2 hours
Myanmar's Leprosy Resurgence: A Crisis Amid Chaos
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
4 hours
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
5 hours
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
5 hours
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
6 hours
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app