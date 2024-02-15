Alan Lewis Honored with Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket Award

In a celebration of dedication and service to Irish cricket, the 12th Business Plus Irish Cricket Awards is set to honor Alan Lewis with the Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket Award. This accolade is a testament to Lewis's unwavering commitment and multifaceted contributions to the sport, from the grassy fields of youth cricket to the strategic discussions in the boardroom. Having donned the Irish jersey 121 times, his journey from a player to a pivotal figure in cricket administration illustrates a lifetime of passion for the game.

Advertisment

A Legacy Etched in Cricket

Alan Lewis's story with Irish cricket is not just about the runs scored or matches won; it's a narrative of relentless dedication towards nurturing the sport in Ireland. His tenure as a player is marked by 121 caps for Ireland, showcasing his skill and determination on the field. Not content with just personal achievements, Lewis transitioned into roles that shaped the future of cricket in Ireland. From serving on the Cricket Ireland Board as an Independent Director to his invaluable contributions as a sponsor through his family business, Lewis's influence runs deep.

His role as a director on the Cricket Leinster Board and his patronage of the YMCA Cricket Club underscore his commitment to developing young talent. Lewis's vision for Irish cricket extends beyond the immediate game to building a robust foundation for future generations. His efforts in administration and development have been instrumental in elevating Irish cricket on the international stage.

Advertisment

The Man Beyond the Cricket Field

Born in Cork in 1964, Alan Lewis's sporting prowess was not limited to cricket alone. A versatile athlete, he also made his mark in Rugby Union, showcasing his athletic talents across different arenas. His involvement in rugby extended to refereeing at the prestigious 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups, indicating a deep-rooted love for sports. Yet, it is cricket where his heart truly lies, as evidenced by his transition to a respected cricket commentator and analyst, where his insights and experiences have enriched the discourse around the game.

Lewis's multifaceted career reflects a life led with a deep commitment to sport and an understanding of its power to unite and inspire. His contributions to Irish cricket, however, stand out as his most enduring legacy, influencing countless individuals and shaping the trajectory of the sport in Ireland.

Advertisment

A Night of Recognition

The 12th Irish Cricket Awards, in partnership with DMG Media Ireland, promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for the cricket community. With prestigious awards such as the International Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year up for grabs, the ceremony will shine a spotlight on the talent and dedication within Irish cricket. Leading the nominations are Harry Tector and Mark Adair, whose performances have captured the imagination of cricket fans nationwide.

Yet, amidst the anticipation for these awards, it is the recognition of Alan Lewis's contributions that underscores the evening's significance. The Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket Award is not just a personal achievement for Lewis but a moment of reflection for the Irish cricket community on the values of dedication, passion, and service.

As the Irish cricket community gathers to celebrate its heroes, Alan Lewis's story serves as a beacon of inspiration. His journey from a young cricketer in Cork to a stalwart of Irish cricket encapsulates the spirit and potential of the sport in Ireland. In recognizing Lewis, the 12th Business Plus Irish Cricket Awards not only honors an individual but celebrates the enduring essence of cricket in Ireland – a game of passion, perseverance, and collective triumph.