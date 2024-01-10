en English
Alan Hutton Urges Rangers to Tap into Local Talent: Eyes on Lawrence Shankland

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
In a compelling turn of events, former Rangers player, Alan Hutton, has accentuated the necessity for the football club to pivot its recruitment strategy towards local talent. As the Glasgow-based team continues its hunt for fresh faces, Hutton’s insights serve as a reminder of the untapped potential within Scotland’s borders. Focusing on the recruitment of Scottish players who are well-versed with the league’s dynamics and have proven their prowess on the field, such as Lawrence Shankland, could be a strategic move.

Remembering the Past to Shape the Future

Hutton’s advice is rooted in his own experiences. During his time at Rangers, the strategy of acquiring local players who caused problems for the team proved successful. Notable names like Kris Boyd and Steven Naismith were cited as examples. These players, familiar with the Scottish football landscape, were able to make an immediate impact on the team. On the other hand, foreign signings like Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, and Danilo, while exciting, always carry the risk of not adapting quickly to the league’s pressure.

The Missed Opportunities

Hutton also reflected on the potential regrets of Rangers and Celtic missing out on homegrown talents who have succeeded abroad. One such case is that of Lewis Ferguson, who is now linked with a move to top Italian clubs. A player of his caliber could have been a valuable addition to the Rangers’ squad, had they focused more on local talent.

The Immediate Need: A Number Nine Striker

According to Hutton, Rangers’ present requirement is for a number nine striker. The team needs reinforcements to keep up with their arch rival, Celtic. The former player’s call for a shift in focus towards local talent could be the answer to this need. The likes of Lawrence Shankland, who has shown consistent performance, could be considered.

Hutton acknowledged the positive impact of current Rangers manager Philippe Clement, noting his successful record so far. He suggested that Clement deserves the board’s support in the transfer market, which might be the key to uncovering more local talent and ensuring the future success of the Rangers.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

