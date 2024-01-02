Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo

Professional wrestler Alan Angels is setting his sights high, voicing his ambition to replicate the success of Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT/TNA. In a recent interview with Fightful, Angels spoke about his aspirations and the supportive atmosphere within IMPACT/TNA that he believes fosters the talents of wrestlers.

Angels’ Aspirations

Angels, who perceives himself in a similar light as Maclin and Purrazzo, drew attention to the fact that both wrestlers had previously graced big stages but weren’t afforded the opportunity to fully demonstrate their skills. Now, in the realm of IMPACT/TNA, they have been able to unfurl their abilities and flourish, something Angels also aims to achieve.

A Favorable Environment

According to Angels, IMPACT/TNA offers an environment that truly allows wrestlers to shine, and he is hopeful of achieving success akin to that of Maclin and Purrazzo in the near future. He expressed high praise for the current talent pool in TNA, confidently asserting that he can compete at the same level.

IMPACT’s Rebranding

As part of the interview, Angels also touched upon the rebranding of IMPACT and encouraged fans to tune into the full interview for a deeper look into his views and more information.