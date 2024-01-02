en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo

Professional wrestler Alan Angels is setting his sights high, voicing his ambition to replicate the success of Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT/TNA. In a recent interview with Fightful, Angels spoke about his aspirations and the supportive atmosphere within IMPACT/TNA that he believes fosters the talents of wrestlers.

Angels’ Aspirations

Angels, who perceives himself in a similar light as Maclin and Purrazzo, drew attention to the fact that both wrestlers had previously graced big stages but weren’t afforded the opportunity to fully demonstrate their skills. Now, in the realm of IMPACT/TNA, they have been able to unfurl their abilities and flourish, something Angels also aims to achieve.

A Favorable Environment

According to Angels, IMPACT/TNA offers an environment that truly allows wrestlers to shine, and he is hopeful of achieving success akin to that of Maclin and Purrazzo in the near future. He expressed high praise for the current talent pool in TNA, confidently asserting that he can compete at the same level.

IMPACT’s Rebranding

As part of the interview, Angels also touched upon the rebranding of IMPACT and encouraged fans to tune into the full interview for a deeper look into his views and more information.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More

By Salman Khan

Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

By Salman Khan

Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid

By Salman Khan

Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC ...
@Colombia · 1 min
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC ...
heart comment 0
Kendrick Bourne’s 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty

By Salman Khan

Kendrick Bourne's 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18

By Salman Khan

Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball

By Salman Khan

Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Latest Headlines
World News
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
14 seconds
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
15 seconds
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
15 seconds
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
22 seconds
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
22 seconds
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
24 seconds
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
24 seconds
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
58 seconds
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
1 min
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
30 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
35 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
37 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
45 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app