Alabama’s Terrence Ferguson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson has publicly declared his intent to enter the transfer portal, stirring the collegiate sports world. The announcement was made via social media in collaboration with Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Ferguson, a versatile player capable of playing both guard and center positions, comes with two years of eligibility remaining. This news follows the conclusion of Alabama’s season, which ended in an overtime loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ferguson’s Journey and Future Prospects

Originally a four-star recruit from Peach County, Georgia, Ferguson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the 2021 recruiting class. He was ranked as a Top 35 Recruit in the 2021 Class and was the No. 47 overall prospect in the same class. Standing tall at 6’4 and weighing 320 pounds, Ferguson is a formidable presence on the field. His only start for Alabama this season was in Week 3 against South Florida, where he aided the offense in rushing for a substantial 203 yards.

Injury and Performance

Despite his potential, Ferguson’s contribution to the season was stifled by a high ankle sprain suffered against Ole Miss. Nevertheless, his performance did not go unnoticed. Prior to the 2023 season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban acknowledged Ferguson’s competition for a starting role and lauded his increase in size, strength, explosiveness, and confidence. He affirmed his belief in Ferguson as a potential starter for the team, speaking volumes about his caliber.

Transfer Portal Trend

Alongside Ferguson, other players from the Alabama team have also expressed their intentions to enter the transfer portal. This list includes wide receiver Shazz Preston and tight end Miles Kitselman, marking a significant shift in the team’s composition. As the transfer window extends, the Crimson Tide’s roster could witness further changes.