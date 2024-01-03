Alabama’s Starting Center Seth McLaughlin to Enter Transfer Portal

In a surprising twist for the Alabama Crimson Tide, starting center, Seth McLaughlin, is set to enter the transfer portal. This development comes on the heels of a somewhat unstable performance during Alabama’s recent College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, a game marked by multiple errant snaps that disrupted the team’s offense.

Season-long Struggles

Throughout the 2023 season, inconsistencies in McLaughlin’s snapping were apparent. Despite an initial improvement following a mid-season change in snapping style, the problems resurfaced. Notable instances were the game against Auburn and in the postseason. McLaughlin, who took over the center position in the 2021 Iron Bowl, had fewer issues with bad snaps in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His recent struggles have raised questions about the future, particularly given his pivotal role within the team.

Team Dynamics and Implications

Quarterback Jalen Milroe acknowledged the significance of the center-quarterback relationship, hinting at ongoing conversations with McLaughlin about the snapping issue. McLaughlin’s potential departure is not just about a player leaving but might also impact the team’s dynamics and performance.

Off-field Contributions

McLaughlin’s contribution to the team and the broader community extends beyond the football field. He has been active in community service, using his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights to sell hats and support the West Alabama Food Bank. His departure will be felt in these arenas too.

McLaughlin plans to enter the transfer portal after his redshirt junior season, which leaves him with one year of eligibility. His departure follows those of wide receiver Shazz Preston and tight end Miles Kitselman. With an extended window for Alabama players to enter the portal due to their participation in the playoff, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the next few days.