en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Alabama’s Star Running Back Roydell Williams Enters Transfer Portal

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Alabama’s Star Running Back Roydell Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama football’s running back Roydell Williams has set the sports world abuzz by entering the transfer portal, as reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. This move comes on the heels of a season in which Williams demonstrated his prowess on the field, clocking an impressive 560 rushing yards on 111 carries, along with five rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He was a shining star in the Alabama lineup, ranking as the second-best running back for the team in terms of yardage this season.

Impressive Collegiate Career

Over his four-season tenure with the Crimson Tide, Williams has accumulated a notable 1,165 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns. His contributions have been instrumental in Alabama’s success on the field. However, despite Williams’ strong performance, Alabama football witnessed a disappointing loss at the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day, falling to the mighty Michigan football.

A Heartbreaking Loss

In a match that held spectators captive, the team fell agonizingly short by just three yards in their final possession, culminating in a crushing defeat. This loss marked a disheartening end to a season that saw Williams and his teammates demonstrate exceptional skill and tenacity.

Exploring New Opportunities

In the wake of the season’s conclusion, players had a limited five-day window to decide their future course of action. Williams has chosen to take advantage of this opportunity to explore new prospects, entering the transfer portal. This move does not necessarily signify an end to his journey with Alabama, as he retains the option to return. Yet, it does open up a world of possibilities for the running back to find a lead role as a ball carrier and potentially augment his draft stock in his final season of eligibility.

0
Sports United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 mins ago
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
In the pulsating heart of Qatar, the Asian Cup 2023 is unfolding with a fervor that reverberates across continents. The world watches as Australia, the triumphant hosts and winners of the 2015 tournament, set their sights on a second victory. The stakes are high, and the spotlight is on Group B, where Australia’s performance will
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
21 mins ago
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
22 mins ago
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
10 mins ago
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
18 mins ago
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
20 mins ago
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
3 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
4 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
6 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
9 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
9 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
10 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
10 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
10 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
18 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
46 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app