Alabama's Mark Sears Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Mark Sears, the standout guard from the University of Alabama's basketball team, the Crimson Tide, has been crowned as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Co-Player of the Week. This recognition comes in light of his exceptional performance in two recent victories that displayed an impressive statistical output. Sears averaged 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, demonstrating remarkable accuracy with a shooting average of 64 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from beyond the arc. Notably, he also maintained a flawless free throw percentage.

Advertisment

Sears' Significant Contributions

In a game against South Carolina, Sears played a crucial role, scoring 31 points and thereby marking his second instance this season of crossing the 30-point threshold. His contributions have been instrumental in the Crimson Tide's success, leading the SEC in scoring with an average of just over 20 points per game.

First-time Honor for Sears

Advertisment

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Muscle Shoals native, being the first time he has been honored with the SEC Player of the Week award. It's a testament to his persistent hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills on the court.

Looking Forward

As the Crimson Tide prepare to host Missouri on Tuesday, all eyes will be on Sears, who promises to continue his impressive run. His performances thus far have set high expectations, and fans are eager to see what he will deliver next.