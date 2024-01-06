en English
Sports

Alabama State Hornets to Face Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Crucial Matchup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Alabama State Hornets to Face Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Crucial Matchup

In a forthcoming college basketball showdown, the Alabama State Hornets are set to go head-to-head with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Itta Bena, Mississippi. Slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, this game marks a significant juncture for both teams, each seeking a turnaround after a challenging season start.

Delta Devils’ Struggle and First Home Game

The Delta Devils have had a rocky start to their season, with a disappointing 0-13 record. The team is hungry for a win, especially as they prepare to play their first home game. Despite their struggles, the Delta Devils have standout players such as Donovan Sanders and Rayquan Brown, who have consistently performed well. However, the team’s overall field goal percentage of 36.7% remains a concern.

Hornets’ Road Challenges and Rebounding Strength

Similarly, the Hornets have found the road challenging, with a 0-7 record away from home. Nevertheless, they lead the SWAC in rebounds per game, boasting an average of 40.9. This achievement is in part due to the tireless efforts of Ubong Okon, who averages 6.6 rebounds per game. Key performers for the Hornets include Antonio Madlock and Isaiah Range, both of whom have shown exceptional prowess on the court.

First Conference Play Meeting

This upcoming game is particularly notable as it is the first conference play meeting of the season between the two teams. Both teams will be looking to leverage this opportunity to improve their records and gain momentum for the rest of the season. The Hornets, despite averaging fewer made 3-pointers than the Delta Devils allow per game, are hopeful to capitalize on the Delta Devils’ vulnerabilities and reverse their road game fortunes.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

