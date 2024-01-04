Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season

In a major development for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team, star linebacker Deontae Lawson has decided to remain with the university for another season, forgoing the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft. The news, as reported by 247 Sports, comes from sources familiar with Lawson’s intentions.

Lawson’s Impressive Performance

Despite missing three games due to an injury, Lawson’s performance in the past season was nothing short of remarkable. Over ten games, he recorded a total of 67 tackles, placing him second on the team’s leaderboard. His tenacity and skill were particularly evident in key games. Notably, in an overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Lawson registered six tackles and two pass deflections, underlining his value to the team.

Overcoming Injury to Contribute to Team Success

Earlier in the season, Lawson sustained an ankle injury in a victory over LSU. However, his resilience saw him bounce back and continue to contribute significantly to the team’s triumphs. Among these was a win against the top-ranked Georgia team in the SEC Championship Game, a testament to his unwavering commitment and hard-earned skill.

Player Movements at Alabama

Lawson’s decision to stay comes amidst a flurry of player movements at Alabama. Kristian Story has been confirmed to be transferring, while starting center Seth McLaughlin is reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal. Lawson’s decision to stay on for another season adds a layer of stability and continuity to the team’s roster, which is poised for another high-stakes season.