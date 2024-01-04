Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons

Alabama football’s defensive back, Earl Little II, has entered the transfer portal after two seasons hampered by persistent shoulder injuries. The decision follows Alabama’s loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, marking the latest in a significant roster turnover for the Crimson Tide.

Struggles with Injuries

Little, once a promising talent for Alabama’s secondary, struggled to maintain consistent playtime due to recurring shoulder issues. The former top-100 recruit from American Heritage in Florida, made appearances in only 11 games over the course of two years. His last game was against LSU on November 4, after which he revealed that he had torn the labrum in his right shoulder earlier in 2023.

Focusing on Recovery

Expressing his desire to concentrate on his recovery, Little expects to be prepared for spring ball. He joins other players such as Malik Benson, Kristian Story, Eli Holstein, Seth McLaughlin, Miles Kitselman, and Terrence Ferguson, in the transfer portal. Additionally, edge rusher Turner, who finished the season with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 53 tackles, is anticipated to be a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2024.

Looking Ahead

Little’s decision to explore opportunities outside of Tuscaloosa brings attention to the youth and depth of Alabama’s secondary, comprising mostly of incoming freshmen and redshirt freshmen. The news of his departure was first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of On3. With up to three years of eligibility remaining, Little is listed as a redshirt freshman.