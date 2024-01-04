en English
Sports

Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons

Alabama football’s defensive back, Earl Little II, has entered the transfer portal after two seasons hampered by persistent shoulder injuries. The decision follows Alabama’s loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, marking the latest in a significant roster turnover for the Crimson Tide.

Struggles with Injuries

Little, once a promising talent for Alabama’s secondary, struggled to maintain consistent playtime due to recurring shoulder issues. The former top-100 recruit from American Heritage in Florida, made appearances in only 11 games over the course of two years. His last game was against LSU on November 4, after which he revealed that he had torn the labrum in his right shoulder earlier in 2023.

Focusing on Recovery

Expressing his desire to concentrate on his recovery, Little expects to be prepared for spring ball. He joins other players such as Malik Benson, Kristian Story, Eli Holstein, Seth McLaughlin, Miles Kitselman, and Terrence Ferguson, in the transfer portal. Additionally, edge rusher Turner, who finished the season with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 53 tackles, is anticipated to be a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2024.

Looking Ahead

Little’s decision to explore opportunities outside of Tuscaloosa brings attention to the youth and depth of Alabama’s secondary, comprising mostly of incoming freshmen and redshirt freshmen. The news of his departure was first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of On3. With up to three years of eligibility remaining, Little is listed as a redshirt freshman.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

