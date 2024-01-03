Alabama Crimson Tide’s Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance

Alabama Crimson Tide football player, Malik Benson, renowned for his significant performance throughout the season, has entered the transfer portal after the Rose Bowl. As a standout track athlete from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Benson graced the field in all 14 games of the season, accumulating a noteworthy 13 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Benson’s Journey to Alabama

Ranked as the No. 1 junior college player in the class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite rankings, Benson, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, was a coveted five-star junior college prospect. Despite receiving offers from several other prominent football programs, he chose to be part of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Recognition and Impact

Head coach Nick Saban acknowledged Benson’s confidence, speed, and improved ball-catching skills, predicting his invaluable contribution to the team. Benson’s exceptional speed was also celebrated by his teammates, with Cornerback Terrion Arnold highlighting that aspect as a catalyst for the team’s overall improvement.

Transfer Portal Entry

However, following the Crimson Tide’s recent loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals, which drew their season to a close, Benson, alongside several other Alabama players, entered the transfer portal. The entry window for the transfer portal, which would normally have closed for most FBS undergraduate players, remains open a bit longer for Alabama players due to their participation in the College Football Playoff.