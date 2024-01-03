Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is scheduled to welcome its latest addition to the wellness and leisure scene: Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha. This ambitious venture is a boutique padel and community venue located on the picturesque Hudayriyat Island. The club, spanning a massive 34,000 square meters, is set to open its doors within the next two weeks.

An Oasis of Wellness and Leisure

The aesthetic of the club takes inspiration from the sun-soaked charm of California’s Palm Springs. Far more than just a padel court, the club is a wellness sanctuary offering a host of activities and amenities tailored specifically for women and children. These include a shaded infinity pool, a private beach, and a spa offering a range of therapeutic treatments.

Moreover, the venue will host a variety of classes, including Pilates and yoga, providing a holistic approach to wellness. A restaurant on-site will serve delectable Mediterranean cuisine, with several cafes scattered across the premises for a quick snack or a refreshing drink.

A Community Hub

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha is designed not merely as a venue for individual recreation but as a vibrant community hub. In addition to a concept store selling an eclectic mix of resort-style fashion, jewelry, gourmet chocolates, and flowers, the venue will also host community events such as art shows and talks.

Families will be delighted by the dedicated children’s club, featuring both outdoor and indoor play areas. The outdoor area is equipped with swings, slides and monkey bars, while the indoor playground promises fun and safety regardless of the weather.

Accessible and Affordable

The club is set to be accessible daily from 7am to 10pm, catering to various schedules. Day passes start at Dh500, while those looking for a more consistent wellness routine can opt for monthly memberships starting at Dh14,900.

With its unique mix of wellness, leisure, and community activities, Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha is set to become a cherished locale in the heart of Abu Dhabi.