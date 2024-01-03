Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League

On the vibrant court of Zain Arena in Um Al Hassam, an exhilarating spectacle unfolded during the 10th round of the Zain Bahrain Basketball League. Al Ahli, a team known for its relentless spirit, secured a decisive 112-86 victory over Isa Town, demonstrating a masterclass in strategic play and sheer willpower. The team’s monumental win was largely credited to Unique McLean, who led the charge with a staggering 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Unstoppable Al Ahli

From the onset, Al Ahli established an early lead, showcasing their prowess and strategy. They finished the first half of the game with a promising score of 60-42, a testament to their aggressive offensive and solid defensive strategies. The team maintained their dominance throughout the game, culminating in a victory that sent waves through the league.

Alongside the dynamic McLean, other players also made significant contributions. Ahmed Aldurazi, Hesham Sarhan, and Maitham Jameel each scored 17 points, creating a balanced offensive front. Adrian Uter added another layer to their win with his nine points and seven rebounds, demonstrating the team’s depth and versatility.

Isa Town’s Efforts

Isa Town’s top scorers, Hussain Mahdi and Jehad Ahmed, made considerable efforts, each contributing 20 points. They were supported by Nooh Qaedi’s 18 points, showcasing a collective effort despite the loss. The team’s performance underlined their potential and determination, which will undoubtedly be essential in their upcoming games.

Al Hala’s Dominant Win

In another match of the round, Al Hala triumphed over Bahrain Club with a resounding 99-54 scoreline. Abdulqader Thani led Al Hala with an impressive 28 points, while Alex Young added 13 points, cementing their team’s victory. Despite the defeat, Bahrain Club’s Mansoor Jaber emerged as the top scorer for his team with 16 points, displaying resilience and tenacity.

The 10th round of matches continues to promise thrilling encounters. With games featuring Muharraq against Samaheej and Al Ettihad versus Nuwaidrat, the excitement is far from over. The round will conclude with Sitra taking on the under-18 team and Manama facing Al Najma, promising a thrilling continuation of the basketball season.