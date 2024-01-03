en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League

On the vibrant court of Zain Arena in Um Al Hassam, an exhilarating spectacle unfolded during the 10th round of the Zain Bahrain Basketball League. Al Ahli, a team known for its relentless spirit, secured a decisive 112-86 victory over Isa Town, demonstrating a masterclass in strategic play and sheer willpower. The team’s monumental win was largely credited to Unique McLean, who led the charge with a staggering 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Unstoppable Al Ahli

From the onset, Al Ahli established an early lead, showcasing their prowess and strategy. They finished the first half of the game with a promising score of 60-42, a testament to their aggressive offensive and solid defensive strategies. The team maintained their dominance throughout the game, culminating in a victory that sent waves through the league.

Alongside the dynamic McLean, other players also made significant contributions. Ahmed Aldurazi, Hesham Sarhan, and Maitham Jameel each scored 17 points, creating a balanced offensive front. Adrian Uter added another layer to their win with his nine points and seven rebounds, demonstrating the team’s depth and versatility.

Isa Town’s Efforts

Isa Town’s top scorers, Hussain Mahdi and Jehad Ahmed, made considerable efforts, each contributing 20 points. They were supported by Nooh Qaedi’s 18 points, showcasing a collective effort despite the loss. The team’s performance underlined their potential and determination, which will undoubtedly be essential in their upcoming games.

Al Hala’s Dominant Win

In another match of the round, Al Hala triumphed over Bahrain Club with a resounding 99-54 scoreline. Abdulqader Thani led Al Hala with an impressive 28 points, while Alex Young added 13 points, cementing their team’s victory. Despite the defeat, Bahrain Club’s Mansoor Jaber emerged as the top scorer for his team with 16 points, displaying resilience and tenacity.

The 10th round of matches continues to promise thrilling encounters. With games featuring Muharraq against Samaheej and Al Ettihad versus Nuwaidrat, the excitement is far from over. The round will conclude with Sitra taking on the under-18 team and Manama facing Al Najma, promising a thrilling continuation of the basketball season.

0
Bahrain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NBB Honoured for Dedication to Bahraini Talent Development

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain to Distribute 6,800 Housing Units across Three Cities

By Shivani Chauhan

Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

By Shivani Chauhan

Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital P ...
@Bahrain · 2 hours
Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital P ...
heart comment 0
Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix

By Salman Khan

Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix
Bahrain’s Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project
Bahrain’s Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations
Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program
Latest Headlines
World News
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
15 seconds
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
32 seconds
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
41 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
49 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
51 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
56 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
56 seconds
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
57 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
1 min
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
29 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
59 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app