Akwa United Aims to Redeem Season Performance

Akwa United, a Nigerian football club currently 15th in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has committed to a rejuvenated performance in the upcoming second half of the 2023/24 season. The team, which had a lackluster first half, not meeting the expectations of their ardent fans, is set to rewrite their narrative.

Club Chairman Expresses Optimism

Despite the setbacks, which included the exit of former coach Fatai Osho, the club's chairman, Paul Bassey, exuded optimism. In a recent interview, he expressed his faith in the team's ability to 'fight and get positive results' in the second stanza. His confidence is underpinned by the team's promising end to the first half of the season, which he believes serves as a solid foundation for improvement.

Struggles and Triumphs

The first half of the season was a roller coaster ride for Akwa United. The team faced challenges that tested their mettle, but in the face of adversity, they managed to find their stride. By the end of the first half, they had accumulated 21 points, a tally they aim to significantly increase in the coming half.

Looking Forward to the Second Half

The second half of the season is scheduled to commence on February 14. Akwa United, brimming with determination and optimism, is prepared to put up a spirited fight. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the team can turn the tide and meet their high expectations.