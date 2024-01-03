Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball

In a thrilling showcase of high school basketball, Akron-Westfield trumped Le Mars Gehlen in a sturdy 60-41 victory on January 2. This win comes as a repeat of their previous encounter on January 4, 2022, where Akron-Westfield had dominated with an almost similar score of 60-32. Prior to their latest win, Akron-Westfield had proven their mettle against Hawarden West Sioux, while Le Mars Gehlen had been tested against Remsen St Mary’s.

A Day of Decisive Victories

January 2 marked a decisive day for several high school basketball games in Iowa. Alta-Aurelia demonstrated their prowess over Whiting, winning the game with a commanding score of 67-16. Not to be outdone, Hinton secured a decisive victory against Hull Trinity at 60-26. Hinton’s strategy was clear: establish a substantial lead by the end of the first quarter and maintain it throughout the game. Despite Hull Trinity’s attempts at narrowing the margin in the fourth quarter, Hinton’s lead proved insurmountable.

Overturning the Odds

In a surprising turn of events, Le Mars overturned a deficit at the start of the final quarter with a strong 22-4 run to secure a win over Sioux Center. The final score stood at 55-40 in favour of Le Mars, marking a turnaround from their previous matchup on January 3, 2022, where Sioux Center had emerged victorious with a score of 56-47.

A Mixed Bag of Performances

The Denison-Schleswig Varsity Girls Basketball team has had a mix of wins and losses in their recent games, recording a close victory against Shenandoah High School with a score of 51-50. Meanwhile, No. 4 Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark scored an impressive 40 points, including a game-winning 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, to secure a 76-73 victory over Michigan State. This win extended Iowa’s winning streak to 11 games, with a significant contribution of 15 points from Hannah Stuelke.