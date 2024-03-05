Akron Children's Hospital Launches Advanced Sports Health Facility at University of Akron

Akron Children's Hospital has officially opened its doors to a new, state-of-the-art sports health facility, nestled on the campus of the University of Akron, marking a significant advancement in sports medicine and rehabilitation services. Located at 254 Spicer St. inside the Stile Athletics Field House, this $3.5 million, 7,000 square-foot center is tailored to meet the needs of University of Akron athletes, as well as students, faculty, staff, and community athletes aged 12 and older.

Revolutionizing Athlete Care with State-of-the-Art Facilities

The newly inaugurated facility boasts a comprehensive suite of services designed to provide the utmost care for athletes experiencing orthopedic or sports injuries. John Polousky, the lead Akron Children's orthopedic physician for the program, highlights the facility's strategic location adjacent to the athletes' lockers, facilitating easy access for immediate evaluation and treatment. Among the top-notch amenities are an orthopedic clinic, an imaging suite equipped with a low-radiation digital X-ray machine, a concussion treatment room, and an agility area complete with weights, sports equipment, and custom orthotics fabrication. The center aims to create an athletic-centric environment where injured athletes can receive immediate care and embark on their rehabilitation journey.

Innovative Treatments and Rehabilitation Techniques

The sports health facility stands out for its specialized treatments, including ultrasound-guided injections and platelet-rich plasma therapy, utilizing the patient's own blood to repair damaged tissue and joints. These cutting-edge treatments are part of a broader array of rehabilitation equipment and technology designed to expedite the recovery process. The facility's proximity to the university's athletic fields also plays a crucial role in rehabilitation, allowing athletes to gradually resume on-field activities as part of their recovery, under the guidance of Akron Children's skilled medical team.

Comprehensive Support for Athlete Recovery

Supporting the facility's mission are three Akron Children's physicians and two fellows, who conduct medical clinics five days a week. Additionally, ten athletic trainers are available for university practices and games, providing sideline coverage and working closely with athletes in the training room. Community members interested in accessing the facility's services can do so by scheduling an appointment, ensuring that both university-affiliated and community athletes have access to top-tier medical and rehabilitative care.

As this facility begins its journey, it sets a new standard for sports health care, offering a beacon of hope and recovery for athletes facing injuries. Its comprehensive approach, blending immediate access to care with advanced treatment options and rehabilitation services, promises to significantly impact the way sports injuries are managed, fostering a healthier, more resilient athletic community.