Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness

The Ajman Half Marathon, a notable event in the sporting calendar, was successfully conducted on December 31, 2023, at Ajman Safia Park. The event, organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) and Endurance Sports Service, saw the participation of 1,200 athletes, marking a significant stride in the promotion of health and fitness within the Ajman community.

Promoting Health and Fitness

The marathon was not just a race but a community endeavor to foster a culture of health and fitness, aligning with the goals outlined in Ajman Vision 2030. It featured diverse race categories catering to various age groups and fitness levels. The inclusion of a 2.8 KM race for younger participants aged 8 and above, alongside the 5 KM and 10 KM races for those 14 years and older, was a conscious effort to encourage physical activity from an early age.

Competitive Spirit and Camaraderie

The event was marked by a competitive spirit and camaraderie as racers vied for a total prize pool of AED 25,000. The winners were celebrated for their outstanding performance and contribution to the spirited atmosphere of the event.

Backing from Esteemed Sponsors

The Ajman Half Marathon received invaluable support from esteemed sponsors, including Saudi German Hospital Ajman, Gulfa, Ajman Police GHQ, Ajman Municipality and Planning, Infinity Fitness Club, Zayed Knights Team, and Majed Studio Art Production. The sponsorship played a crucial role in the successful execution of the event and underlines the city’s dedication to sports and well-being.

Reflecting on the event’s success, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General of the ADTD, emphasized the importance of sports in promoting a healthy society and contributing to the Ajman Vision 2030 goals. The Ajman Half Marathon, as such, stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to wellness and community engagement.