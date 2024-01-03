en English
Health

Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness

The Ajman Half Marathon, a notable event in the sporting calendar, was successfully conducted on December 31, 2023, at Ajman Safia Park. The event, organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) and Endurance Sports Service, saw the participation of 1,200 athletes, marking a significant stride in the promotion of health and fitness within the Ajman community.

Promoting Health and Fitness

The marathon was not just a race but a community endeavor to foster a culture of health and fitness, aligning with the goals outlined in Ajman Vision 2030. It featured diverse race categories catering to various age groups and fitness levels. The inclusion of a 2.8 KM race for younger participants aged 8 and above, alongside the 5 KM and 10 KM races for those 14 years and older, was a conscious effort to encourage physical activity from an early age.

Competitive Spirit and Camaraderie

The event was marked by a competitive spirit and camaraderie as racers vied for a total prize pool of AED 25,000. The winners were celebrated for their outstanding performance and contribution to the spirited atmosphere of the event.

Backing from Esteemed Sponsors

The Ajman Half Marathon received invaluable support from esteemed sponsors, including Saudi German Hospital Ajman, Gulfa, Ajman Police GHQ, Ajman Municipality and Planning, Infinity Fitness Club, Zayed Knights Team, and Majed Studio Art Production. The sponsorship played a crucial role in the successful execution of the event and underlines the city’s dedication to sports and well-being.

Reflecting on the event’s success, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General of the ADTD, emphasized the importance of sports in promoting a healthy society and contributing to the Ajman Vision 2030 goals. The Ajman Half Marathon, as such, stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to wellness and community engagement.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

