en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs

In her early twenties, tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic faced a crossroads that would redefine her career and identity. Born and raised in Croatia, Tomljanovic decided to switch national allegiance to Australia, a move that marked a significant turning point in her life and career.

Meeting with Tiley Sparks the Change

The seeds of this transformative journey were sown during a private conversation with Craig Tiley, then CEO of Tennis Australia, around the time of the 2014 Australian Open. This interaction led Tomljanovic to apply for Australian residency and later publicly disclose her intention to seek Australian citizenship in July of the same year. By the time the US Open rolled around a few months later, Tomljanovic was representing Australia on the global tennis stage.

Why the Switch?

Tomljanovic, who had relocated to Florida at the tender age of 13 to pursue her tennis career, faced limitations within the Croatian federation in terms of structural support and financial aid. These constraints, coupled with personal ties to Australia—including family holidays on the Gold Coast and a junior doubles title win in Melbourne—made the prospect of switching nationalities increasingly appealing.

Overcoming Backlash and Gaining Acceptance

Although the switch provoked some backlash from the Croatian media, Tomljanovic’s commitment to her new country remained steadfast. The acceptance process was gradual for Australians, but Tomljanovic’s integrity and dedication to tennis eventually won over the hearts of her adopted compatriots. Today, she is fully integrated into the Australian community and is embraced as an Australian athlete.

Career Highlights and Challenges

Tomljanovic’s career since the switch has been marked by notable achievements, including major results post-2021 and a career-defining victory over Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open. However, it’s not been a smooth sailing journey; she had to grapple with a mysterious knee injury requiring surgical intervention, which sidelined her for a considerable period. Now recovered, Tomljanovic is fit and ready to compete in the Australian Open.

In retrospect, Tomljanovic views her decision of switching allegiance with a sense of pride and belonging. Her journey exemplifies the intersections of personal ambition, national pride, and the global nature of sports, offering a unique perspective on the dynamics of national allegiance in the world of professional tennis.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Dingo Attacks on K'gari, Queensland: A Rising Concern
A series of unfortunate dingo attacks have cast a shadow over the picturesque island of K’gari, Queensland, popularly known as Fraser Island. The most recent incident has left a young girl seriously injured, marking the latest in a string of dingo encounters on the island. Series of Dingo Attacks The incident occurred around 12:30 pm
Dingo Attacks on K'gari, Queensland: A Rising Concern
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
9 mins ago
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
10 mins ago
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
4 mins ago
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
4 mins ago
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
7 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
4 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
4 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
6 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
8 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
9 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
9 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
9 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
11 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
13 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app