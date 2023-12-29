en English
India

Ajinkya Rahane’s ‘No Rest Days’ Post Creates a Stir Following India’s Defeat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat

In the wake of India’s resounding defeat in the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s social media post, a brief video of him practicing a flick shot, has garnered significant attention. The post, tagged with the phrase “No rest days,” emerged immediately following India’s loss by an innings and 32 runs, a result that dashed India’s hopes of clinching their maiden Test series win on South African soil.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Timely Post

Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from India’s Test lineup a few months ago due to a dip in form, uploaded a video on social media from his practice session. The video shows Rahane executing a flick shot on a fuller delivery. The timing of Rahane’s post, following the Indian team’s substantial defeat, has not escaped the notice of fans and social media users. Rahane’s commitment to honing his craft, as displayed in the video, reflects his determination to regain his place in the Indian team.

India’s Shattering Defeat in Centurion

India’s aspiration of securing a historic Test series win in South Africa was dramatically quashed at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian team suffered defeat within three days, marking a low point for the team’s performance. In the second innings, India was bowled out for a mere 131 runs, surrendering a significant lead from the first innings. South Africa’s pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, was instrumental in steering the hosts to victory.

Rohit Sharma’s Resolve for Recovery

Despite the crushing defeat, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remains undeterred, expressing the team’s resolve to regroup and recover for the second Test in Cape Town. The performance of the batsmen, barring Virat Kohli’s lone fight with a score of 76, was disappointing. A collective failure of the batting lineup against South Africa’s bowling proved costly for India, making Sharma’s call for recovery all the more crucial as the team prepares for the upcoming match.

India South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

