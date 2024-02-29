AJ Styles Eyes Final WWE Championship Reign Before Retiring

As the sun sets on AJ Styles's illustrious professional wrestling career, the Phenomenal One has set his sights on one last milestone: reclaiming the WWE Championship. Styles, a pivotal figure in wrestling for nearly three decades, has declared his intention to secure the title once more before hanging up his boots. This revelation came during a candid interview on AfterWords, where Styles expressed, "I need that championship one more time before I call it quits."

From TNA Cornerstone to WWE Superstar

AJ Styles's journey through the wrestling world is a testament to his enduring talent and adaptability. Making his initial mark in Total Nonstop Action (TNA), Styles became synonymous with the promotion, helping to define its identity through the 2000s. His career took a pivotal turn in 2014, with ventures into New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, elevating his status to new heights. This trajectory led him to WWE in 2016, where he quickly ascended to the top, capturing the WWE Championship twice and becoming a fixture of WWE SmackDown.

Chasing Glory One Last Time

Styles's pursuit of the WWE Championship is not just a quest for gold but a personal mission to cap off an extraordinary career. With two reigns under his belt, the first commencing just seven months post his WWE debut and the second lasting an impressive 371 days, Styles has proven his championship pedigree. Despite recent opportunities at the WWE Universal Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a third WWE Championship reign remains his final goal. This ambition underscores Styles's commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the wrestling world.

Contemplating Retirement and Legacy

The clock is ticking on Styles's storied career, with the wrestler hinting at retirement following the conclusion of his current contract, expected to expire this fall. Reflecting on life after wrestling, Styles has expressed interest in mentoring the next generation of talent, highlighting his desire to contribute to the sport beyond his in-ring exploits. Meanwhile, Styles's current feud with LA Knight sets the stage for a potentially memorable showdown at WWE WrestleMania 40, marking Styles's eighth appearance at the grand event.

As AJ Styles prepares for his final chapter in WWE, the wrestling community watches with bated breath. Whether he achieves his dream of one last championship reign or not, Styles's impact on professional wrestling is undeniable. His journey from TNA stalwart to WWE legend encapsulates a career defined by resilience, evolution, and phenomenal talent. As the Phenomenal One eyes his last great conquest, his legacy as one of wrestling's all-time greats is already secure.