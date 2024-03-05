AJ Smith-Shawver's Stellar Spring Training Start Signals Bright Future for Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver, the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospect, turned heads with a dominant performance during a spring training game against the Twins, hinting at a promising season ahead. Facing 10 batters, he threw 48 pitches, 32 for strikes, across 2 2/3 innings, achieving five strikeouts, one hit, one walk, and no runs. This outing not only showcased his growth but also solidified his standing within the Braves' talented roster.

Rising Through the Ranks

Smith-Shawver's journey from a two-sport high school star to a potential key player for the Braves has been nothing short of remarkable. Drafted in the seventh round in 2021, he quickly made a name for himself within the organization. His rapid ascent through the minor leagues, culminating in a call-up to the majors in mid-2023, has been fueled by a blend of raw talent and diligent refinement of his skills. His recent spring performance against the Twins further underscores his readiness for the challenges ahead, displaying an improved fastball that now touches 98.3 mph and a more consistent slider, alongside his curveball and changeup.

Key to the Braves' Future

Despite the Braves' deep rotation featuring established names like Spencer Strider and Max Fried, Smith-Shawver's development is crucial for the team's long-term success. With veterans nearing the end of their careers and others approaching free agency, Smith-Shawver represents a vital part of Atlanta's future pitching cadre. His athleticism and burgeoning pitch arsenal, highlighted by a mid-90s fastball with tantalizing arm-side movement, position him as a versatile weapon in the Braves' strategic planning.

Continued Growth and Expectations

Smith-Shawver's brief yet impactful major league stint last season was just a glimpse of his potential. As he enters the 2024 season, the focus will be on refining his command and harnessing his impressive raw power for sustained success. With a strong spring training start under his belt, expectations are high for Smith-Shawver to contribute significantly to the Braves' aspirations this year. His development trajectory suggests that he could become a mainstay in their rotation sooner rather than later, offering Atlanta a blend of youth and talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

As Smith-Shawver continues to harness his formidable skill set, the Braves find themselves with a potential ace in the making. His rapid rise through the ranks and standout performances have not only made him a player to watch but also underscored the organization's prowess in developing pitching talent. With the 2024 season on the horizon, Smith-Shawver's role in the Braves' quest for glory appears increasingly significant, marking an exciting chapter in both his career and the team's storied history.