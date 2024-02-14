AJ McCarron Returns to the Cincinnati Bengals as a Veteran Backup Quarterback

AJ McCarron is back in the orange and black, reuniting with his old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, as their backup quarterback. The former fifth-round draft pick returns to the franchise where he spent four seasons from 2014 to 2017, providing depth behind the starting quarterback.

A Familiar Face Returns

McCarron's journey back to the Bengals began last season when he was signed to the practice squad due to an injury to starting quarterback Joe Burrow. With Burrow sidelined during training camp with a calf injury, the Bengals sought to shore up their quarterback room by bringing in the experienced McCarron as a reliable backup to Jake Browning.

Stepping Up When Needed

The 2023 season saw McCarron elevated to the active roster in November, following Burrow's season-ending injury. In his two appearances for the Bengals, McCarron demonstrated his value as a seasoned backup quarterback, ready to step in when needed. His return to the team brings with it a sense of familiarity and continuity.

A Proven Track Record

In his four seasons with the Bengals, McCarron played in 13 games with three starts. His experience and knowledge of the team's system make him an invaluable asset to the quarterback room. As the Bengals prepare for the 2024 season, fans can look forward to seeing the veteran quarterback contribute to the team's success both on and off the field.

With the addition of AJ McCarron to the roster, the Cincinnati Bengals not only gain a skilled backup quarterback but also a familiar face who knows the team's system and culture. His return to the franchise is a testament to the team's commitment to building depth and fostering a winning environment.