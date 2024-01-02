AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans’ Departure and New Ventures

Former WWE star AJ Francis, known to many as Top Dolla, recently opened up about his experiences in the wrestling organization during an interview with Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge.” Among the topics discussed, one that stood out was his views on former colleague Lacey Evans, whom he described as one of the most amicable personalities he encountered during his tenure at WWE.

Evans’ Time In WWE

Evans joined the WWE in April 2016 and spent over a year within the organization before making the decision to leave in August 2017. Francis, during the interview, noted that despite her open admission that wrestling was not her true passion, she remained dedicated and committed during her time at WWE. Evans’ departure was met with surprise by many, but Francis expressed his understanding towards her decision.

A New Path: Sunny Summers Cafe

Subsequent to her departure from wrestling, Evans has shifted her focus towards community work and her family. She embarked on a new venture by opening the Sunny Summers Cafe in South Carolina. The cafe not only serves as a business but also as a beacon of support for individuals struggling with addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and mental health issues. This move has been lauded by many, further showcasing her dedication to uplifting those in need.

Evans’ Future Endeavors

Even as she focuses on her cafe and community work, Evans has also branched out by establishing an OnlyFans account. Despite receiving numerous offers to return to wrestling, she has declined them, choosing instead to prioritize her new ventures and her family. Francis, in his interview, expressed respect for her decision, displaying the camaraderie and understanding that characterized their time together at WWE.