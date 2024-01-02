en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans’ Departure and New Ventures

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans’ Departure and New Ventures

Former WWE star AJ Francis, known to many as Top Dolla, recently opened up about his experiences in the wrestling organization during an interview with Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge.” Among the topics discussed, one that stood out was his views on former colleague Lacey Evans, whom he described as one of the most amicable personalities he encountered during his tenure at WWE.

Evans’ Time In WWE

Evans joined the WWE in April 2016 and spent over a year within the organization before making the decision to leave in August 2017. Francis, during the interview, noted that despite her open admission that wrestling was not her true passion, she remained dedicated and committed during her time at WWE. Evans’ departure was met with surprise by many, but Francis expressed his understanding towards her decision.

A New Path: Sunny Summers Cafe

Subsequent to her departure from wrestling, Evans has shifted her focus towards community work and her family. She embarked on a new venture by opening the Sunny Summers Cafe in South Carolina. The cafe not only serves as a business but also as a beacon of support for individuals struggling with addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and mental health issues. This move has been lauded by many, further showcasing her dedication to uplifting those in need.

Evans’ Future Endeavors

Even as she focuses on her cafe and community work, Evans has also branched out by establishing an OnlyFans account. Despite receiving numerous offers to return to wrestling, she has declined them, choosing instead to prioritize her new ventures and her family. Francis, in his interview, expressed respect for her decision, displaying the camaraderie and understanding that characterized their time together at WWE.

0
Society Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dave Costa, USPS Letter Carrier, Retires after 56 Years of Service

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County Rebrands to Expand Reach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Canadian Blood Services Grapples with Dire Blood Shortage as 2024 Begins

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Community United: Welcoming 2024 with Faith, Service, and Resolutions

By Waqas Arain

Body Positivity: The Missing Middle-aged Women and the Need for Greate ...
@Society · 17 mins
Body Positivity: The Missing Middle-aged Women and the Need for Greate ...
heart comment 0
Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media’s Influence on Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media's Influence on Identity
Paper Crane Project: A Beacon of Hope for Communities Affected by Violence

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Paper Crane Project: A Beacon of Hope for Communities Affected by Violence
Montreal’s Oldest Homeless Aid Organization Faces Financial Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Oldest Homeless Aid Organization Faces Financial Crisis
Poor Credit Score: Not a Barrier to Middle-Class Status

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Poor Credit Score: Not a Barrier to Middle-Class Status
Latest Headlines
World News
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
42 seconds
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
45 seconds
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
1 min
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
1 min
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
1 min
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
1 min
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
1 min
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
1 min
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
2 mins
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app