en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AJ Brimson’s Shift to Centre: A Game Changer for Titans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
AJ Brimson’s Shift to Centre: A Game Changer for Titans

In a strategic shift within the National Rugby League (NRL), the Gold Coast Titans are transitioning AJ Brimson from fullback to centre. The move, according to seasoned five-eighth Kieran Foran, may prove to be a formidable defensive challenge for rival centres. With only one game under his belt in the centre position, Brimson’s transition is viewed as a tactic to harness his speed and astute defence while mitigating the physical toll of his previous role due to his history of serious injuries.

Young Blood on the Rise

The Titans’ decision to move Brimson to centre opens the door for fresh talents Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell to vie for the highly coveted fullback role. Kini, who showcased his prowess during the last round of the 2023 season, is a promising prospect. Campbell, on the other hand, is a strong contender for the fullback position, pending a successful recovery from knee surgery.

Brimson’s Transition: A Boon for Titans

Foran, a seasoned NRL player himself, anticipates that Brimson’s shift could significantly enhance the defensive capabilities of the Titans. He foresees Brimson becoming a defensive nightmare for opposition centres and believes this positional switch could be a substantial upgrade for the team.

Foran’s Future in the League

As he enters the final year of his contract, Foran, despite his history of injuries, remains hopeful about his future in the league. Under the guidance of new Titans coach Des Hasler, Foran is optimistic about his performance and the potential for growth and success in the coming season.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
51 seconds ago
Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project's Guest Booker Kirsten Maree
Radio host Kyle Sandilands, famously known for his candid remarks and charismatic presence on The Kyle and Jackie O show, has made an interesting move by hiring Kirsten Maree, a former guest booker for The Project, a show he’s previously criticized as ‘woke garbage.’ Despite his scathing remarks about the Channel Ten show, Sandilands has
Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project's Guest Booker Kirsten Maree
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
46 mins ago
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
Australia Preps for Key Space Milestone with First Commercial Satellite Launch
46 mins ago
Australia Preps for Key Space Milestone with First Commercial Satellite Launch
New Charges for Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver: The Legal Saga Intensifies
3 mins ago
New Charges for Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver: The Legal Saga Intensifies
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver Faces Additional Charges
4 mins ago
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver Faces Additional Charges
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
6 mins ago
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden Braces for War as NATO Tensions with Russia Escalate
2 mins
Sweden Braces for War as NATO Tensions with Russia Escalate
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
4 mins
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
6 mins
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
8 mins
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
11 mins
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
11 mins
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
11 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
18 mins
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
23 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
46 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
53 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app